ADB approves technical assistance for sustainable transport infrastructure in Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a technical assistance program to help Pakistan and other member countries enhance their transport infrastructure in alignment with sustainability goals. The initiative will focus on diagnostic assessments, improving governance in infrastructure, and exploring innovative technical solutions, including private sector participation.

As per reports, the program aims to increase technical and institutional capacities while promoting low-carbon, circular economy solutions, climate-resilient transport systems, road safety, and inclusive growth.

According to ADB, global transport infrastructure investment needs from 2020 to 2035 are estimated at $2.9 trillion. This includes $2 trillion for new construction, $0.7 trillion for maintenance, and $0.2 trillion for climate-proofing. Despite ADB’s substantial investment in transport infrastructure, the funding falls short of meeting global demands and supporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The growing demand for transport infrastructure, particularly road construction, is putting pressure on the sustainability of construction materials. ADB’s report highlights that road construction alone accounts for 30-40% of global construction material demand, with Asia’s demand rising by 64% over the past decade.

To mitigate environmental impact and enhance sustainability, ADB encourages member countries to adopt climate-smart, circular economy approaches. These include using low-carbon and recycled materials, reusing construction waste, extending asset lifespans, and utilizing innovative construction techniques.

The program also expands the use of the ADB Green Roads Toolkit across additional developing member countries, aiming to foster innovation and regional cooperation through knowledge-sharing platforms.