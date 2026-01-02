Liven Pharma reports operational losses in quarterly financials for 2025

Liven Pharma Limited has reported a loss of Rs. 30.16 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, according to its condensed interim financial statements. The company’s revenue for the period stood at Rs. 8.82 million, with a gross profit of Rs. 3.93 million. However, elevated administrative and operational costs led to an operating loss of Rs. 31.75 million.

Despite challenges, including regulatory pricing controls and reliance on imported raw materials, the pharmaceutical sector remained resilient due to sustained demand for essential healthcare products. The company’s board emphasized its commitment to maintaining operational discipline while navigating these obstacles.

Liven Pharma’s earnings per share (EPS) for the period showed a loss of Rs. 0.32, compared to a profit of Rs. 12.17 in the same period the previous year. The company has refrained from declaring a dividend for this quarter.

The report also highlighted key corporate actions, including an increase in authorized share capital to Rs. 1.2 billion and the issuance of 20 million right shares at par to existing shareholders, aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position.

Despite the financial setbacks, the company remains cautiously optimistic about its future, focusing on operational efficiency and managing costs in the face of market challenges.