Liven Pharma requests NOC for rights shares subscription

Liven Pharma Limited has formally requested the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the release of PKR 200 million, following the full subscription of 20 million rights shares. The company confirmed in its letter dated January 2, 2026, that all funds for the rights issue have been received, with the audit certificate confirming the total subscription amount.

The company, led by CEO Kashif Hussain Siddique, submitted this request in response to PSX’s previous communication, aiming to facilitate the release of funds to the designated bankers and the Central Depository Company of Pakistan. The rights issue forms part of Liven Pharma’s ongoing capital-raising efforts to strengthen its financial position.