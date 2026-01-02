Lucky Investments launches Sharia-compliant Islamic Energy Fund to tap into Pakistan’s energy sector growth

Lucky Investments Limited has launched the Lucky Islamic Energy Fund (LIEF), a Sharia-compliant equity fund designed to provide investors with exposure to Pakistan’s growing energy sector while maintaining ethical and disciplined investing practices.

The fund is aimed at capitalising on Pakistan’s expanding energy market, which is undergoing gradual reforms driven by rising demand, government policies, efficiency improvements, and a growing focus on renewable and sustainable energy sources.

“We are pleased to inform you that Lucky Islamic Energy Fund has activated its Non-Broker Clearing Member account with the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (“NCCPL”) for direct clearing and settlement along with its risk management through the Institutional Delivery System (“IDS”) module of the National Clearing and Settlement System (“NCSS”), effective from Junayar 01, 2026, read a notice submitted by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited to the local bourse.

The fund will primarily invest in Shariah-compliant listed energy companies across various sub-sectors, including exploration and production, refining, power generation, and renewables, with the goal of achieving long-term capital growth for investors. As the energy sector continues to evolve and grow, LIEF offers a focused and responsible investment avenue for those looking to align their portfolios with faith-based values.

Lucky Investments Limited, which is already managing assets under management (AUMs) totaling over Rs130 billion, has seen rapid growth in 2025, making it the fastest-growing asset management company (AMC) in Pakistan. The launch of LIEF further expands its offerings in the Islamic investment space while contributing to the development of Pakistan’s Islamic capital markets.

LIEF is an open-end sector equity fund benchmarked against the KMI-30 Index and classified as a high-risk investment, making it suitable for long-term investors. The fund offers flexibility, as it imposes no minimum holding period or redemption penalties, providing investors with a more dynamic and accessible investment vehicle.