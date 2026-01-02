Noon Sugar Mills reports strong recovery in FY2025, posts Rs. 654 million profit

Noon Sugar Mills Limited (NSML) has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the year ending September 30, 2025, posting a profit after tax of Rs. 654 million compared to a loss of Rs. 619 million in the previous year. The company’s net sales for the year reached Rs. 11,744 million, marking an increase from Rs. 11,326 million in 2024. Earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Rs. 40.62, a strong recovery from the previous year’s loss of Rs. 37.50 per share.

The improvement in profitability was driven by the successful execution of a strategic modernization program in the company’s sugar division. This included the installation of a new high-capacity boiler and an upgraded turbine, which enhanced steam generation and power-management capabilities, ensuring smoother operations and more stable sucrose recovery.

The company’s sugar division performed well, with a modest increase in sugar prices aiding profitability. Despite challenges, including rising raw material costs, the market-oriented approach by the Government of Punjab, which did not set a minimum support price for sugarcane, fostered a more flexible procurement environment.

Ethanol production faced some margin compression due to higher procurement costs for molasses, but the company managed to reduce operational losses by optimizing distillery operations.

For the future, NSML remains cautiously optimistic, projecting higher sugarcane production in the coming seasons and focusing on strategic sugarcane development to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality cane. The company is also committed to maintaining its sustainability practices, integrating renewable energy sources such as bagasse-based boilers and solar power to meet over 85% of its energy needs.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs. 4.00 per share (40%) for the year, which will be presented for approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for January 27, 2026.

Noon Sugar Mills continues to focus on improving operational efficiency, managing costs, and investing in sustainable growth strategies to enhance value for stakeholders in the future.