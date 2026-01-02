Pakistan to pitch mineral sector at future minerals forum in Riyadh

Pakistan will showcase its mineral potential to global investors at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh later this month, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said.

The country will set up a pavilion titled “Pakistan – The Mineral Marvel” and host a 90-minute Country Showcase Session under the theme “Unleashing Potential: Accelerating Pakistan’s Mineral Revolution.”

A delegation of 13 state-owned and private sector mineral companies, led by Malik, will attend. The pavilion will also serve as a lead-up to the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2026 in Islamabad in April.

Malik reaffirmed the longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties, citing shared religious, cultural, and people-to-people links, and acknowledged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy welcomed Pakistan’s participation and said the forum offered a platform to expand cooperation in minerals and energy. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening economic ties and supporting mutual growth.

The Riyadh participation follows bilateral discussions between Malik and the ambassador aimed at boosting foreign investment and deepening collaboration in the minerals and energy sectors.