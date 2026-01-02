Sign in
Friday, January 2, 2026
Pakistan trade deficit widens to $3.7bn in december 2025

Exports fall sharply while imports rise, pushing broader trade gap higher

By News Desk

Pakistan’s trade deficit expanded to $3.7 billion in December 2025, up nearly 24 per cent from a $2.99 billion deficit in the same month last year, official data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows.

Exports in December 2025 were $2.32 billion, down 20.4 per cent from $2.91 billion in December 2024, while imports increased to $6.02 billion from $5.9 billion over the same period. On a month‑on‑month basis, the trade gap widened by more than 28 per cent compared with November 2025.

Data for the first six months of the 2025‑26 fiscal year shows the cumulative trade deficit at $19.20 billion, a rise of nearly 35 per cent from $14.27 billion recorded in the same period last year. During this period, exports declined by about 9 per cent to $15.18 billion, while imports rose 11 per cent to $34.39 billion.

 

