Friday, January 2, 2026
PSX surges past 178,000 mark as KSE-100 Index gains over 2,300 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees bullish rally with key sectors gaining, while inflation data and foreign inflows bolster investor confidence

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached new heights on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 178,000 level for the first time in its history.

At 11:10 am, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 178,715.38, up by 2359.89 points, or 1.34%, reflecting broad-based buying interest in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration, OMCs, power generation, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks such as HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, HBL, NBP, and UBL all saw gains.

Pakistan’s headline inflation rate for December 2025 stood at 5.6% on a year-on-year basis, in line with the Ministry of Finance’s estimated range of 5.5-6.5%.

The country also saw a reversal in foreign investment trends in December, with net inflows of $20 million in short-term local government bonds, up from $42.2 million in outflows the previous month. Foreign investors invested $77.29 million into treasury bills, although $57.27 million was divested during the same period.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $21.012 billion as of December 26, 2025, showing a slight decline from $21.023 billion recorded a week earlier.

The PSX had a strong start to the year, with a broad rally that lifted all major indices. On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index posted a sharp gain of 2,301.17 points, or 1.32%, closing at 176,355.49 points, signaling strong market optimism for 2026.

International markets also began 2026 on a positive note, though trading was thin due to holiday breaks. In Asia, MSCI’s broad index of shares outside Japan rose 0.66%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.24%. U.S. futures, including S&P 500 and Nasdaq, also saw gains, while European futures showed mixed results.

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, January 02, 2025
CCP imposes Rs150 million fine on Mezan Beverages for deceptive marketing of energy drink
Business, Economic & Financial News

