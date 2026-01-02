SECP approves signature residency REIT IPO, 25% units for public sale

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has cleared the IPO and offer for sale of Signature Residency REIT (SRR), enabling its listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The offer comprises 8.25 million units, or 25 percent of the REIT’s total, to be divested proportionately by existing unitholders to the public. Signature Residency REIT is a Shariah-compliant developmental scheme managed by Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited.

The IPO is the fifth listing on the PSX Main Board in fiscal year 2025-26 and the second REIT scheme to go public this year, bringing the total REITs on the exchange to five.

SECP said the surge in listings supports domestic capital formation, strengthens financial inclusion, and improves transparency and corporate governance. Market analysts view the uptick as a sign of renewed issuer confidence and broader investment options for retail and institutional investors.

The regulator noted recent amendments to the Public Offering Regulations, 2017, aimed at shortening approval timelines, boosting operational efficiency, and easing access to capital for issuers while enhancing the IPO experience for investors.