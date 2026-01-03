CDNS achieves Rs700 billion in savings inflows, sets ambitious targets for FY2025-26

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reached Rs700 billion in savings inflows, marking significant progress toward its annual target of Rs1.3 trillion for the current fiscal year, 2025-26. This achievement is part of efforts to promote a culture of saving across the country.

In addition to the overall savings target, CDNS has set a specific goal of Rs50 billion in investments for Islamic finance during the year, aiming to foster growth in the Islamic economy. Last year, the CDNS exceeded its savings goal, achieving Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds, surpassing 100% of its annual target for fiscal year 2023-24.

Looking ahead, the CDNS is working towards an even more ambitious annual target of Rs1.65 trillion in savings for fiscal year 2024-25. The organisation is also focusing on growing the Islamic finance sector, with a goal of Rs170 billion in Islamic finance investments for the current fiscal year.

These initiatives are part of CDNS’s broader strategy to strengthen the country’s savings culture, with ongoing institutional reforms and the introduction of new innovations aimed at improving savings outcomes across Pakistan.