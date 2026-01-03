Govt approves amendments to R&D Fund Rules to boost ICT and telecom industry

The federal government has approved draft amendments to the Research and Development (R&D) Fund Rules, 2006, aimed at fostering the growth of Pakistan’s knowledge-based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and telecom industry. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) informed the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) about the amendments during a meeting on January 2, 2026, Business Recorder reported.

The R&D Fund was established under Section 33C of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, 1996, to promote development in the ICT sector. The fund is managed by the Ignite National Technology Fund, created under the Companies Act, 2017, as part of the broader framework to support innovation and technology development in Pakistan.

The draft amendments to the R&D Fund Rules were shared with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), and the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for feedback. Following discussions and incorporating their comments, the final draft was forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice for legal vetting, which was completed in September 2025.

After a detailed review, the CCLC approved the amendments, which were subsequently ratified by the Federal Cabinet on January 2, 2026. These changes are expected to enhance the regulatory framework for supporting innovation in the ICT and telecom sectors, facilitating growth and development in line with global standards.

The amendments aim to streamline the administration of the R&D Fund, improve collaboration between stakeholders, and strengthen the country’s telecom and technology industries.