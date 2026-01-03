“Made in Pakistan: SME Cluster Showcase 2026” to be held in Lahore from January 24-26

The first-ever national Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Cluster Exhibition, “Made in Pakistan: SME Cluster Showcase 2026,” will take place at the Lahore Expo Centre from January 24 to 26, 2026, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, announced on Friday.

Organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) under the Ministry of Industries and Production, the expo aims to enhance market access, value-chain integration, and export opportunities for Micro SMEs across Pakistan.

Khan, in a follow-up meeting to review SME cluster progress, reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem, aligning with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to transform SME clusters into a competitive and sustainable economic pillar.

The SAPM highlighted that women-led enterprises and micro-businesses would be prioritised at the event. The three-day expo will bring together SMEs with corporate buyers, investors, policymakers, and development partners. It will feature key sectors, including Agro-Food, Textiles, Handicrafts, Surgical Instruments, Leather, Furniture, and ICT, alongside business matchmaking sessions, policy dialogues, and networking opportunities.

Awards will be presented to outstanding SME performers across various sectors to promote innovation and excellence. The government remains committed to addressing SME challenges through engagement, policy reforms, and targeted support mechanisms, ensuring SMEs contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and export development.