Pakistan, Azerbaijan move closer to $2 billion investment deal

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have advanced towards securing $2 billion in Azerbaijani investment, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar holding talks on Friday with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov. The discussions centered around finalising a framework that would facilitate Azerbaijani capital flowing into key sectors of Pakistan’s economy, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Both sides agreed to expedite a mechanism to direct investment into identified priority areas. This proposed investment is expected to significantly bolster Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign capital for economic stabilisation and growth.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and committed to enhancing cooperation, particularly through high-level engagements. Dar emphasised the role of such engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties in areas of mutual interest.

While the specific sectors targeted for investment were not disclosed, Pakistan has been actively seeking foreign investment in energy, mining, infrastructure, transport, and industrial development. Azerbaijan, a key energy producer and an emerging investor in the region, has shown increasing interest in expanding its economic presence in South Asia.

The talks reflect Pakistan’s broader strategy to convert strong diplomatic relations into tangible economic benefits with friendly nations.