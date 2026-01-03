Pakistan’s exports decline 20.41% in December, marking fifth consecutive month of negative growth

Pakistan’s merchandise exports fell by 20.41%, reaching $2.317 billion in December 2025, compared to $2.911 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This marks the fifth consecutive month of decline in exports for the current fiscal year.

On a month-on-month basis, export proceeds showed a decline of 4.26% in December. The persistent downward trend in exports has yet to raise concern among policymakers, with no meetings held to assess the reasons behind the slump.

Exports have been on a downward trajectory since August 2025, with the exception of July, which saw a 16.43% growth compared to the previous year. November recorded a 14.54% drop, following declines of 4.46% in October, 3.88% in September, and 12.49% in August. This reflects ongoing challenges in Pakistan’s external trade performance.

In the first half of the fiscal year (July-December), export earnings dropped by 8.70%, totaling $15.184 billion, compared to $16.631 billion during the same period last year. This continuing decline highlights the strain on Pakistan’s trade performance, with exporters, particularly in the textile sector, facing high business costs and subdued global market demand.

Despite the overall negative growth, Pakistan’s export proceeds for FY25 rose by 4.67%, reaching $32.106 billion, up from $30.675 billion in the previous year. However, the ongoing decline remains a major concern for exporters.