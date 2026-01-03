Pakistan’s urea sales reach record 1.36 million tons in December 2025, DAP sales drop

Pakistan’s urea sales hit an all-time high of 1.356 million tons in December 2025, marking a 65% increase month-on-month (MoM) and 37% year-on-year (YoY), according to Topline Pakistan Research.

This growth was driven by push sales from dealers, with 2025 urea offtakes totalling 6.73 million tons, reflecting a 2% YoY increase compared to 6.57 million tons in 2024. Notably, urea sales were down 4% in the first 11 months of 2025.

In December, Engro Fertilizers maintained a discount of Rs400 per bag, which was later reduced to Rs150 per bag at the start of 2026. Similarly, FFC offered discounts of Rs150–200 per bag during the same period. The total urea inventory at the end of December is expected to be around 0.315 million tons, a significant drop from 1.13 million tons in November 2025. This decline in inventory levels will reduce the cost of maintaining stock and lead to a rollback of discounts.

Company-wise, Engro Fertilizers is expected to record an all-time high of 644,000 tons in urea sales for December, reflecting a massive 140% MoM increase and a 56% YoY rise. FFC’s urea sales are anticipated to be 377,000 tons, a 3% MoM decline, while FATIMA is expected to report 259,000 tons, a 107% MoM increase.

In December, DAP sales are forecasted to fall by 67% MoM and 42% YoY to approximately 80,000 tons. For the full year, DAP sales are expected to reach 1.3 million tons, marking an 18% YoY decline. Company-specific estimates suggest that FFC and EFERT will report DAP sales of 54,000 tons and 12,000 tons, respectively. DAP’s closing inventory is expected to be around 219,000 tons.

Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate that urea sales will normalize in 2026 as push sales subside. With low inventory levels, the possibility of exports remains limited for the time being.