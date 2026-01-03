Short-term inflation drops 0.67%, annual inflation rises 2.41% in December 2025

Weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.67% for the combined consumption group during the week ending January 1, 2026, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The SPI for the week was recorded at 333.96 points, down from 336.22 points the previous week. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the SPI rose by 2.41%.

The SPI, covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items across all expenditure groups, also recorded a decrease in the lowest consumption group (up to Rs17,732), which fell by 0.62% to 323.98 points. Other consumption groups also saw declines, with decreases ranging from 0.57% to 0.73%.

Out of 51 items, prices for 12 items (23.53%) increased, 13 items (25.49%) decreased, and 26 items (50.98%) remained unchanged. Major weekly price drops were recorded for onions (11.84%), potatoes (10.21%), eggs (6.25%), and fuel, including petrol (3.89%) and diesel (3.20%).

Price increases were seen in chicken (2.37%), wheat flour (1.88%), tomatoes (1.72%), and bananas (1.13%), among others.

On a YoY basis, significant price increases were noted for gas charges (29.85%), wheat flour (24.98%), and beef (12.95%), while major price drops were observed in tomatoes (70.52%), potatoes (52.25%), and onions (40.54%).