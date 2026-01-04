Punjab sugar season off to strong start: output, recovery rates and farmer payments improve

Punjab’s sugar crushing season for 2025-26 is off to a strong start, with 41 operational mills processing 15.06 million metric tons of sugarcane by December 31 and producing 1.36 million tons of sugar in the first 45 days, according to the office of the Punjab Cane Commissioner.

The average sugar recovery rate rose to 9.43%, up from 9.01% last year, reflecting better-quality cane and improved mill efficiency. Total sugar availability, including carryover stocks, now stands at 1.47 million tons, of which 625,341 tons (42.41%) have already been sold, a 3.84 percentage point improvement over the corresponding period in 2024-25.

Year-on-year data shows mills processed 1.14 million tons more sugarcane and produced 156,590 tons additional sugar compared to the previous season. Punjab Cane Commissioner Amjad Hafeez said the performance is supported by strict law enforcement and effective monitoring, noting that farmers have supplied sugarcane worth Rs98.8 billion, with Rs87 billion paid, achieving an 88% payment compliance rate. The average price paid to farmers rose to Rs401 per 40 kg, compared with Rs387 last year.

Sugar millers said the season is progressing smoothly, ensuring sufficient sugar availability at stable prices. Former Pakistan Sugar Mills Association chairman Javed Kiyani highlighted that the current phase marks the peak selling season for mills and expected benefits for both growers and millers.

Current ex-mill sugar prices in Punjab have been reported at Rs139 per kg, compared with Rs134 per kg in Sindh, and could fall further if crushing continues at the current pace, according to dealers. Lahore Sugar Dealers Association President Muhammad Amjad said retail prices may drop below Rs150 per kg if market conditions remain steady.

This start-of-season performance, with improved recovery rates, higher output, and strong payment compliance, signals a more stable sugar market in Punjab compared with the same period last year.