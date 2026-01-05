Adam Sugar Mills posts Rs46.1m profit for FY25, proposes 40% cash dividend

Adam Sugar Mills Ltd has reported profit after tax of Rs46.13 million for year ended September 30, 2025, and its board has recommended a 40% cash dividend, with no bonus or right shares.

The company’s sales revenue rose to Rs10.84 billion in FY25 from Rs8.06 billion a year earlier, while gross profit declined to Rs713.74 million from Rs925.14 million. Operating profit came in at Rs453.36 million versus Rs716.17 million in FY24, as selling and distribution costs increased to Rs48.99 million from Rs15.23 million.

Profit before levies and taxation stood at Rs149.31 million compared with Rs140.57 million, while levies increased to Rs60.02 million from Rs34.03 million. Earnings per share were Rs2.67 in FY25 versus Rs4.23 in FY24.

The company said the annual general meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 11:00am at Arts Council of Pakistan, M R Kiyani Road, and the share transfer book will remain closed from January 17 to January 27 (both days inclusive), with transfers required to reach the share registrar by close of business on January 16.