After strong 2025, grown stalls at Symmetry Group

For Symmetry Group Ltd (PSX: SYM), FY2025 looked like the sort of year that convinces investors a small-cap technology story is finally graduating into something bigger: stronger topline, higher earnings, and an expanding footprint beyond Pakistan. But the first quarter of FY2026 has landed with a thud, showing just how quickly momentum can fade in project-led digital services.

According to a recent equity research briefing note, Symmetry posted consolidated net sales of Rs767 million for FY2025 (year ended 30 June 2025), up 33% from Rs578 million in FY2024. Profit after tax rose to Rs168 million (up 23% year-on-year), lifting earnings per share to Rs0.59 from Rs0.48.

That is the good news. The less flattering detail sits behind the headline growth: gross margin fell to 54% from 63%, reflecting a sharp rise in cost of sales even as revenue climbed. The company still delivered higher operating profit for the year, but the squeeze on margins is a reminder that scaling a services-heavy business often means hiring ahead of demand, absorbing salary inflation, and taking on more complex work that does not always price as richly as management would like.