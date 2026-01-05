Customs Enforcement Quetta seizes smuggled goods worth Rs183.23 million

Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Quetta has seized smuggled goods worth Rs183.23 million in a series of intelligence-based operations conducted in Quetta and Mangochar, District Kalat, with assistance from the Intelligence Bureau and the Frontier Corps.

According to officials, the recovered consignments included foreign-origin betel nuts, cigarettes, tyres, cloth, and computer servers. The tentative CIF value of the seized goods has been assessed at Rs183.23 million.

Authorities said the operations were carried out on the basis of actionable intelligence and aimed at curbing smuggling and illegal trade. The seizures were made during coordinated actions across multiple locations in Balochistan.

The Federal Board of Revenue said enforcement actions against smuggling and unlawful trade would continue to ensure compliance with the law and protect national economic interests.