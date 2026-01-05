Faran Sugar Mills returns to profit in FY25, posts Rs254.7 million after-tax profit

Faran Sugar Mills Limited has reported a profit after tax of Rs254.69 million for year ended September 30, 2025, and board has recommended no cash dividend, no bonus issue, and no right issue, according to a notice issued after a board meeting held on Monday.

Company’s bottom line improved from a loss after tax of Rs1.53 billion in FY24 to a profit in FY25, while earnings per share stood at Rs6.99 compared to a loss per share of Rs56.30 in the previous year.

Total equity increased to Rs2.18 billion from Rs1.41 billion, with issued, subscribed and paid-up capital rising to Rs395.11 million from Rs250.07 million, and share premium at Rs371.07 million versus Rs8.47 million.