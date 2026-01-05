Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
Federal government appoints OGRA Member (Gas) after three-year vacancy

Appointment for three-year term; post vacant since Nov 2022, notification dated January 5th

By News Desk

Federal government has appointed Shahzad Iqbal as Member (Gas) of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for a three-year term, according to an Establishment Division notification dated January 5, 2026.

Notification said appointment has been made under Section 3(8)(b) of OGRA Ordinance, 2002, will take effect from date appointee assumes charge, and will be on a contract basis in MP-I (Scale–Median). It added notification will be published in next issue of Gazette of Pakistan (Part-I).

Member (Gas) position had remained vacant since November 20, 2022, after completion of tenure of previous office-holder, with responsibilities handled on a temporary basis by Member (Oil).

Document said post was advertised multiple times and shortlisting and interviews were conducted, but process faced delays, including concerns raised after some shortlisted candidates were identified as senior officials of regulated entities such as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

