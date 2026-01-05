Govt forms high-level committee to strengthen economic governance after IMF review

The federal government has constituted a 15-member high-level committee to improve economic governance following concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over weaknesses in institutional performance and oversight, The News reported.

The move follows the release of the IMF’s Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment Report in November 2025, which highlighted gaps in Pakistan’s economic governance framework. The report noted that effective implementation of governance reforms could lift Pakistan’s gross domestic product by an estimated 5 to 6.5% over the medium term.

The committee, to be chaired by the federal finance minister, has been formed as part of a broader economic governance reform agenda aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, improving coordination, and enhancing accountability across key sectors of the economy. The panel will submit its findings and recommendations to the prime minister on a quarterly basis.

Members of the committee include senior officials from the finance, law, planning, information technology, and establishment divisions, along with representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Law and Justice Commission, the Board of Investment, and key regulatory bodies. These include the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Competition Commission of Pakistan, and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority. Officials from the Tax Policy Office and the Auditor General’s office are also part of the panel.

The additional secretary of finance will serve as secretary to the committee, while the Ministry of Finance will provide secretarial support.