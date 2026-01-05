Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
Interior minister orders crackdown on money laundering, hawala-hundi networks

FIA directed to trace money trails, act against human smuggling and counterfeit medicine rings

By News Desk

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed law enforcement agencies to launch a comprehensive crackdown against money laundering networks, ordering firm action against major offenders and the exposure of illicit financial trails.

The directives were issued during his visit to the Federal Investigation Agency Karachi Zone, where the interior minister reviewed the performance of the Karachi and South zones and chaired a special meeting with senior officials.

The minister instructed authorities to fully trace money trails linked to money laundering and warned that hawala-hundi operations would not be tolerated. He stressed that enforcement actions must be visible, indiscriminate, and free of external pressure.

He also ordered strict action against agent networks involved in human smuggling, saying those who deceive people with false promises of overseas employment should face decisive enforcement. Action was also directed against those involved in the sale of counterfeit medicines, which were described as posing serious risks to public health.

The minister said staffing shortages in the FIA Karachi Zone would be addressed on a priority basis and assured officers of necessary resources, while urging improved performance to strengthen the institution’s credibility.

Officials informed the meeting that over the past four months, authorities had arrested 20 human smugglers and seized non-custom-paid goods and drugs valued at Rs140 million. A facilitation centre has also been established at Karachi Airport to assist passengers.

The minister sought detailed performance reports from in-charge officers and directed them to intensify efforts across their respective jurisdictions. Senior FIA officials briefed the minister during the visit.

News Desk
News Desk

