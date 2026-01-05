KP traders urge lifting ban on wheat movement from Punjab to avert flour shortage

Members of the business community have urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take up the issue of the ban on wheat movement from Punjab with the federal authorities, warning that continued restrictions could trigger a flour shortage in the province.

As per reports, the traders stressed that policy decisions, particularly those involving enforcement measures, should be made in consultation with stakeholders to avoid disruption, confrontation, and harassment of businesses.

The concerns were raised during a meeting between representatives of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Peshawar administration. Participants called for the removal of what they described as unconstitutional restrictions on wheat movement and sought pragmatic steps to facilitate trade.

The business community also demanded the abolition of double taxation at the provincial level and the adoption of business-friendly policies to support commercial activity in the province.

In addition to wheat supply issues, the meeting discussed a range of matters affecting trade and industry, including the closure of the Pak-Afghan border, local administration and policing, local government issues, and service delivery by utility and public sector entities.

Participants said resolving these issues through coordination between provincial and federal authorities was necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply chains and maintain economic stability in the province.