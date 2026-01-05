One in four households in Pakistan face moderate or severe food insecurity; KP reports lowest level: Survey 

Food insecurity in Pakistan has worsened sharply despite signs of post-crisis economic stabilisation, with around one-fourth of households nationwide facing moderate or severe food insecurity, according to the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25. The report highlights wide disparities across provinces and income groups, pointing to persistent pressure on household purchasing power.

At the national level, the proportion of households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity increased to 24.35% in 2024–25, up from 15.92% in 2018–19. Severe food insecurity more than doubled during the period, rising to 5.04% from 2.37%, pointing to sustained pressure on household purchasing power.

The survey shows that food insecurity has intensified in both urban and rural areas. In urban centres, moderate or severe food insecurity rose sharply from 9.22% in 2018–19 to 20.58% in 2024–25, while severe food insecurity increased from 1.24% to 5.12%. Rural areas also saw a rise, with moderate or severe food insecurity increasing from 19.96% to 26.72%, and severe cases rising from 3.05% to 4.99%.

Provincial data show that Balochistan recorded the highest share of households facing moderate or severe food insecurity at 30.26%, followed by Sindh at 29.42%. Punjab reported food insecurity affecting 22.58% of households, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the lowest level among provinces at 21.54%.

The lowest income quintile was the most vulnerable, with 45.97% of households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity in 2024–25, compared to 8.95% in the highest income quintile.

The survey noted that food insecurity increased across all income groups compared to 2018–19. It attributed the worsening trend to a series of economic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 floods, and prolonged high inflation.