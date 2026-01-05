Pakistan, China launch CPEC 2.0 push as strategic dialogue expands beyond infrastructure

Pakistan and China have agreed to advance an upgraded CPEC 2.0 framework, broadening cooperation into industry, agriculture and mining, while reaffirming security coordination and political alignment at the Seventh Round of their Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing.

The talks were co-chaired on January 4 by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who was on a three-day visit to China from January 3 to 5 at Wang’s invitation.

According to a joint communiqué, the two sides will prioritise the development and operation of Gwadar Port, ensure uninterrupted connectivity along the Karakoram Highway, and expand collaboration in trade, investment, information technology, science and technology, cybersecurity, and technical and vocational education.

Both countries also agreed to leverage the year-round opening of the Khunjerab Pass to boost two-way trade and people-to-people exchanges, while welcoming third-party participation in CPEC projects under mutually agreed modalities.

On the economic front, Pakistan and China agreed to strengthen cooperation in the financial and banking sectors and extend mutual support at regional and international multilateral financial forums. Islamabad acknowledged Beijing’s continued backing for Pakistan’s fiscal and financial stability.

The dialogue also reaffirmed close coordination on security and counterterrorism, with China commending Pakistan’s measures to protect Chinese nationals, projects and institutions. Both sides reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and agreed to deepen security cooperation to ensure the smooth implementation of Belt and Road projects.

On broader strategic issues, Pakistan reiterated firm support for China’s positions on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, while China reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and counterterrorism efforts.

The two countries expressed satisfaction over expanding space cooperation, including the expected early entry of Pakistani astronauts into the China Space Station, and agreed to pursue peaceful and mutually beneficial space exploration.

Regionally, both sides emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue in line with the UN Charter and international law. China reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be addressed peacefully in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Pakistan and China also agreed to enhance coordination on Afghanistan, regional connectivity mechanisms involving Bangladesh, and multilateral platforms including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The two sides called for an unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, and expressed concern over the situation in the occupied West Bank.

Concluding the talks, Pakistan and China announced commemorative activities in 2026 marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.