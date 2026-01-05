Premier Sugar Mills reports FY25 loss of Rs589.9 million

The Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Company Limited has reported a loss after taxation of Rs589.94 million for year ended September 30, 2025, compared with a loss of Rs173.11 million in FY24, according to financial results approved by its board on Monday.

The company reported net sales of Rs1.98 billion in FY25 versus Rs1.40 billion in FY24, while it posted a gross profit of Rs3.63 million compared with a gross loss of Rs737.02 million a year earlier. Loss from operations was Rs265.89 million, compared with Rs196.40 million in FY24, while finance cost increased to Rs311.54 million from Rs235.02 million.

Loss per share was Rs157.32 for FY25, compared with Rs46.16 in FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the group reported a loss after income tax of Rs4.22 billion for FY25, compared with a loss of Rs4.45 billion in FY24, while combined loss per share was Rs611.44 versus Rs662.04 compared to the previous year.

The company said its annual general meeting will be held on January 28, 2026 at 11:30am at its registered office on Nowshera Road, Mardan, and share transfer books will remain closed from January 18 to January 28 (both days inclusive).