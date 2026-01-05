Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
PSX board elects Ruhail Mohammad as chair, accepts corporate secretary resignation

Auditorium renamed in honour of Dr. Shamshad Akhtar; corporate secretary Dr. Fakhara Rizwan to serve notice period till March 27

By News Desk

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) said its board has elected Ruhail Mohammad as chairman of PSX’s board of directors for the remainder of the term, following the demise of former chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

In the same disclosure, PSX said the board passed a resolution to rename the PSX Auditorium as the “Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Auditorium.”

PSX also said the board accepted the resignation of corporate secretary Dr. Fakhara Rizwan, who was serving as corporate secretary and chief governance, legal and corporate affairs officer, and was also acting head of human resources.

The company said Rizwan submitted her resignation letter dated December 26, 2025, and will serve a three-month notice period ending March 27, 2026.

News Desk
News Desk

