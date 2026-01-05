Saritow Spinning Mills board okays Rs419 million bid for plant, machinery sale

Saritow Spinning Mills Limited said its board has approved the highest bid price of Rs419 million for the sale of the company’s plant and machinery, according to a disclosure filed with Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company said the bid price was recommended by its audit committee and is higher than the assessed market value of the plant and machinery.

Saritow Spinning Mills said the decision was taken in a board meeting held on January 5, 2026, and the disclosure was being made under the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX Rule Book requirements.