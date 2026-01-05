Three trucks carrying 1,800 bags of sugar with fake track-and-trace stamps seized in Karachi

The Regional Tax Office-II Karachi, in coordination with Inland Revenue Intelligence & Investigation, has detained three trucks transporting sugar after discovering counterfeit Track & Trace System (TTS) stamps during an enforcement operation.

The interception took place at Sassi Toll Plaza on the National Highway, where officials found 1,800 sugar bags allegedly originating from Chambar Sugar Mills. The vehicles detained included trucks with registration numbers TKA-042, SDA-899, and AE-1488.

Following the detection of fake TTS stamps, the trucks were seized and shifted to the NIPA premises of RTO-II Karachi for further investigation. Authorities said the action was part of ongoing efforts to enforce the Track & Trace regime, curb tax evasion, and prevent the illegal movement of essential commodities.

Officials said further proceedings will be initiated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

On Sunday, an FBR team sealed two chutes at Safina Sugar Mills in Lalian, District Chiniot, after the mill management failed to install the required Digital Eye cameras and Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems. The FBR stated that mill operations would remain suspended until the required Digital Eye cameras and NVR systems are installed.