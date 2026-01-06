NGC energizes another major power infrastructure project

ISLAMABAD: The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC) has successfully energized the 220kV Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Grid Station, Sheikhupura, marking another milestone in the expansion of Pakistan’s power transmission network.

The strategically important project has been developed to meet the electricity requirements of large-scale industrial consumers operating within the Business Park Sheikhupura Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Completed at a cost exceeding Rs. 4 billion and financed by the Government of Pakistan under the Cash Deposit Loan (CDL) Facility, the project aims to ensure reliable power supply for uninterrupted industrial operations, business growth and economic development.

Managing Director NGC, Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, congratulated the project team on successful energization and appreciated their professionalism and technical expertise. He stated that power infrastructure developed for Special Economic Zones plays a vital role in attracting investment and generating employment, and that the Business Park Grid Station has been designed to support long-term industrial expansion and inclusive socio-economic growth.

The newly energized grid station has a transformation capacity of 500 MVA at 220/132kV level, supported by approximately 4 kilometers of 220kV transmission lines, interconnecting with the regional grid.

This configuration enhances system stability, improves voltage profiles and provides the resilience required to cater to heavy industrial loads and future demand. The project is the first grid station commissioned specifically for a Special Economic Zone and will also reduce operational pressure on existing grid stations in Sheikhupura, Kala Shah Kaku, Bandala (Faisalabad) and nearby industrial zones.

By improving power supply and reducing technical losses, the project is expected to enhance supply reliability for industrial consumers, resulting in reduced downtime, improved productivity and better cost efficiency. The availability of reliable power infrastructure is also expected to encourage new investment, accelerate industrial expansion, support job creation and strengthen supply chains, contributing to broader economic and socio-economic development.

The project was executed under the leadership of Engr. Rashid A. Bhutto, Deputy Managing Director (Asset Development & Management) and Engr. Muhammad Shahid Nazir, General Manager (Project Delivery) North, with the project team comprising Engr. Asghar Mujtaba Khan, Chief Engineer (Project Delivery) North; Engr. Muhammad Usman Warraich, Project Director; Engr. Ahmad Umar Dewan, Executive Engineer (Project Delivery) North; along with Sub-Divisional Engineers Mr. Rana Muhammad Zahid Hafeez and Mr. Sadaqat Ali, supported by their respective technical teams.

It is pertinent to note that National Grid Company had energized the 500kV Lahore North Grid Station last month, marking a major reinforcement of the high-voltage transmission system in Punjab. These back-to-back infrastructure additions underscore NGC’s sustained momentum in strengthening the national grid, enhancing system resilience, and ensuring reliable power supply to support industrial growth and regional demand.