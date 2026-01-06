Sign in
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Exports

Pakistan’s services exports rise 16.8% to $3.83 billion in July–November FY26

IT and telecom services lead growth as services trade deficit widens to $1.31 billion

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports of services increased by 16.77% during the first five months of FY26, reaching $3.833 billion in July–November, largely driven by higher earnings from information technology and telecom-related services, official data showed.

Figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicate that services exports have recorded consistent year-on-year growth since the start of the fiscal year, in contrast to mixed trends in commodity exports. Growth was recorded in each month, with services exports rising 18.27% in July, 8.41% in August, 14.85% in September, 17.61% in October and 22.26% in November.

In rupee terms, services exports increased by 18.42% to Rs1.081 trillion during July–November FY26, compared with Rs913.15 billion in the same period last year, reflecting steady expansion in the sector.

During November alone, services exports rose to $814.25 million, up from $666.01 million a year earlier, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.26%. On a month-on-month basis, exports edged up by 0.41%.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan show that exports of telecommunications, computer and information services grew by 18.51% to $1.799 billion in the first five months of FY26, compared with $1.518 billion a year earlier. Exports of other business services increased by 24.01% to $816 million, while transport services exports rose 2.76% to $372 million. Travel services exports also increased by 9.15% to $322 million during the period.

At the same time, imports of services rose by 12.78% to $5.146 billion in July–November FY26, compared with $4.563 billion in the corresponding period last year. On a month-on-month basis, however, services imports declined by 9.04%.

Transport services accounted for the largest share of services imports, increasing by 6.35% to $2.093 billion, followed by travel services, which rose sharply by 54.27% to $1.487 billion.

As a result, the services trade deficit widened by 2.55% to $1.312 billion during the first five months of FY26, compared with $1.279 billion in the same period last year.

Pakistan turns to Saudi Arabia for joint vaccine production after Indian supply disruption
Pakistan Railways launches nationwide upgrade plan to modernise tracks, expand network
