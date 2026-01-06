Pakistan’s services exports rise 16.8% to $3.83 billion in July–November FY26

Pakistan’s exports of services increased by 16.77% during the first five months of FY26, reaching $3.833 billion in July–November, largely driven by higher earnings from information technology and telecom-related services, official data showed.

Figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicate that services exports have recorded consistent year-on-year growth since the start of the fiscal year, in contrast to mixed trends in commodity exports. Growth was recorded in each month, with services exports rising 18.27% in July, 8.41% in August, 14.85% in September, 17.61% in October and 22.26% in November.

In rupee terms, services exports increased by 18.42% to Rs1.081 trillion during July–November FY26, compared with Rs913.15 billion in the same period last year, reflecting steady expansion in the sector.

During November alone, services exports rose to $814.25 million, up from $666.01 million a year earlier, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.26%. On a month-on-month basis, exports edged up by 0.41%.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan show that exports of telecommunications, computer and information services grew by 18.51% to $1.799 billion in the first five months of FY26, compared with $1.518 billion a year earlier. Exports of other business services increased by 24.01% to $816 million, while transport services exports rose 2.76% to $372 million. Travel services exports also increased by 9.15% to $322 million during the period.

At the same time, imports of services rose by 12.78% to $5.146 billion in July–November FY26, compared with $4.563 billion in the corresponding period last year. On a month-on-month basis, however, services imports declined by 9.04%.

Transport services accounted for the largest share of services imports, increasing by 6.35% to $2.093 billion, followed by travel services, which rose sharply by 54.27% to $1.487 billion.

As a result, the services trade deficit widened by 2.55% to $1.312 billion during the first five months of FY26, compared with $1.279 billion in the same period last year.