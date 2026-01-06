Sign in
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
SLG-Trax moves to acquire FinTech IP, plans Rs500 million digital lending rollout

Acquisition of Finova software IP, NBFC-led lending of Rs500 million and pilot throughput of Rs4.5 billion position group to add digital lending as sixth revenue stream by FY2026

By News Desk

Secure Logistics–Trax Group Limited has announced plans to acquire the intellectual property of a FinTech software platform and roll out digital lending facilities of up to Rs 500 million through its wholly owned NBFC subsidiary, as part of its expansion into financial services.

The company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. 

The company said it has executed a binding head of terms with Finova Technologies for the acquisition of the FinTech software IP, following commercial negotiations. The transaction is subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals and finalisation of definitive agreements, with completion targeted by the end of February 2026.

SLG-Trax recently received a Non-Banking Financial Company licence for its subsidiary LogiServe (Private) Limited, which has also been granted FinTech category coverage under its Special Technology Zones Authority licence. The NBFC operation is expected to formally launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As part of a pilot programme initiated in February 2025, SLG-Trax deployed PKR 75 million with selected e-commerce merchants, generating lending and transaction throughput of around PKR 4.5 billion. Separately, Finova’s platform facilitated financing for 1.20 million shipments, processed Rs17 billion in wallet payments and recorded Rs3.50 billion in lending throughput during the pilot phase.

The company said digital lending will become its sixth income stream, in addition to logistics, e-commerce, warehousing, IoT and security services. The FinTech platform is expected to be rolled out across SLG-Trax’s network of around 9,000 retail and 300 corporate e-commerce clients.

SLG-Trax said the introduction of digital wallets and incremental capital deployment through NBFC operations is expected to support growth in its e-commerce business line and have a positive impact on financial results in FY2026.

News Desk
