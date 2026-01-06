Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Asif Inam as board chairman

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has appointed Asif Inam as chairman of its board of directors with effect from January 5, 2026, according to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company informed the exchange that the appointment has been made in compliance with applicable listing regulations and requested dissemination of the information to TRE Certificate Holders.

According to information available on the company’s website, Asif Inam is a Pakistani businessman and industrialist with longstanding involvement in the textile sector. He has extensive international exposure, having travelled across the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Middle East and Far East.

Inam is regarded as a subject-matter specialist in cotton and textiles, with experience spanning research, production and trade across cotton varieties. He is also familiar with national energy-related challenges, particularly those affecting energy-intensive industries, including textiles, and his views on economic, trade and industrial matters are frequently cited in national media.

His leadership credentials include serving as Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for 2024–25, former Chairman of APTMA Central (2022–24), former Chairman of APTMA Southern Zone (2020–22), former Vice Chairman of APTMA Central (2018–19), former Director of the Karachi Cotton Association (2022–24) and former Member of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Finance & Investment (2022).

Last month, SSGC’s shareholders elected a new board of directors for a three-year term starting December 24, 2025. The board comprises Zuhair Siddiqui, Asif Inam, Saira Najeeb Ahmed, Usman Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Dawood Bazai, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Rehan Hashmi, Mohammad Ali Khan, Khalid Rahman, Salima Feerasta and Navaid Malik.