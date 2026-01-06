Treet Corp delays Genesis, Estela personal care brands launch to after first week of Ramadan

Treet Corporation Limited has rescheduled the launch timeline for its personal care brands Genesis and Estela, which had been planned for January 1, 2026.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the company said that its management decided to move the timeline to align the introduction of brands with a more suitable market window.

The company said it now intends to proceed with a simultaneous nationwide launch of Genesis and Estela after the first week of Ramadan, adding that other aspects of previously disclosed material information remain unchanged.

The company said it now intends to proceed with a simultaneous nationwide launch of Genesis and Estela after the first week of Ramadan, adding that other aspects of previously disclosed material information remain unchanged.

Treet Corporation Limited was incorporated on January 22, 1977, as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017). The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture and sell razors and razor blades, along with other trading activities.