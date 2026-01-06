Sign in
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Subscribe
Headlines

UBL becomes Pakistan’s largest listed company with $4 billion market cap

Bank’s market capitalisation reaches Rs1.28 trillion, surpassing OGDC

By News Desk

United Bank Limited (UBL) became Pakistan’s largest listed company on Tuesday after its market capitalisation reached Rs1.28 trillion, or about $4.6 billion, overtaking Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC), which stood at Rs1.26 trillion, or about $4.53 billion.

The bank’s share price surged to Rs514.49, reflecting a 37% increase from Rs375.57 recorded in early December 2025. Analysts attribute UBL’s remarkable growth to the favorable interest rate environment, which has benefitted banks in recent months.

The interest rate has significantly reduced from 22% in April 2024 to 10.5% in December 2025, providing relief to financial institutions.

UBL’s latest financial results show a 36% year-on-year increase in profit, with a post-tax profit of Rs34.7 billion for the first nine months of the current calendar year. The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs8 per share, bringing its total payout for the year to Rs27.5 per share.

UBL, a subsidiary of Bestway (Holdings) Limited, continues to lead the market, with OGDC trailing closely in terms of market capitalisation.

Previous article
SECP registers 21,668 new companies in first half of the financial year
Next article
Startup funding in Pakistan rises to $36.6 million in 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.