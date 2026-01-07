Sign in
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Balochistan outlines strategy to secure fair share in next NFC award

Province prepares a research-based strategy focusing on economic needs and development priorities for upcoming discussions

By News Desk

Balochistan’s finance leadership reviewed preparations to ensure the province receives its constitutional share under the next National Finance Commission (NFC) award, officials said.

At a meeting chaired by Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, provincial finance officials and consultants outlined the province’s economic profile, expenditure needs and revenue structure as part of efforts to finalise a strategy on resource distribution under the NFC framework.

Nosherwani said the government’s priority is to secure economic and social rights for the people of Balochistan, stressing commitment to determining the province’s rightful entitlement under the award. The strategy developed by the finance department incorporates factors including population, backwardness and the province’s large geographical area.

Officials said the consultations aim to protect Balochistan’s interests across sectors covered by the NFC award and to ensure full representation of its economic rights in upcoming negotiations.

