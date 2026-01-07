FBR imposes penalty on tax officer for deleting CCTV footage of stolen cigarettes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a hefty fine on a tax official from the Regional Tax Office (RTO), Lahore, for deleting CCTV footage related to the theft of 20 cartons of cigarettes from the office premises. The penalty follows disciplinary proceedings initiated against Khalid Mahmood, an MIS officer at the Corporate Tax Office, Lahore, on charges of inefficiency and misconduct, Business Recorder reported.

According to the report, Mahmood was the only individual with access to the CCTV system and was responsible for deleting the footage from the office premises. The inquiry revealed that Mahmood, along with two Sepoys, was involved in the removal of the stolen cigarettes, and his actions contributed to the deletion of crucial evidence.

In his defense, the official claimed that he was not responsible for the missing cartons and had no knowledge of the theft. He stated that he was asked to attend the office on a holiday for administrative purposes, during which time two trucks were found within the premises, but he had no information about the misplacement of the cigarettes. Mahmood further stated that he had no responsibility for the CCTV system maintenance.

Despite his defense, the inquiry determined that as the person in charge of the MIS function, Mahmood failed to maintain or secure the CCTV system, thereby neglecting his responsibilities. The inquiry concluded that his actions amounted to gross negligence, particularly in his failure to preserve critical footage related to the theft.

The FBR imposed a major penalty on Mahmood, reducing his post and pay scale from BS-16 to Data Entry Operator (BS-14) for a period of two years. The decision was made under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The district court had previously acquitted Mahmood from criminal charges but made it clear that the department was free to proceed with administrative action. In light of the severity of Mahmood’s actions, the FBR deemed the minor penalty initially recommended by the Inquiry Officer insufficient and opted for a more significant penalty.