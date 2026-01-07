FBR to expand Track & Trace System to tiles, textiles, and Green Leaf Threshing units

Following the installation of TTS in the tobacco, sugar, cement, and fertiliser industries, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) plans to extend the Track & Trace System (TTS) and electronic monitoring to tile manufacturing units, textile spinning factories, and Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) units nationwide.

According to the FBR, the tile manufacturing sector alone sees an estimated Rs 30 billion in tax evasion. The extended monitoring will also secure additional revenues of Rs 76 billion from the sugar industry and Rs 102 billion from the cement sector this year.

The tobacco industry is particularly problematic, with approximately Rs 80 billion evaded annually due to illegal activities at the GLT stage. To combat this, the FBR has issued a new document detailing the installation of TTS across these high-risk sectors.

The initiative aims to improve tax compliance, transparency, and enforcement through the adoption of advanced technologies. As part of this effort, the FBR issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify potential technology solutions providers for DNA-based and forensic-grade authentication technologies, which would strengthen traceability, anti-counterfeiting efforts, and enforcement capabilities.

The FBR’s RFI seeks input from firms on a range of areas, including Track & Trace Systems (TTS), production monitoring systems, secure identification and serialisation technologies, and mobile verification tools, among others.