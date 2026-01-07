Income gap widens as economic recovery favours higher earners, survey data shows

Pakistan’s economic recovery is increasingly uneven, with higher-income households seeing gains while lower-income groups continue to lose income and savings, according to household survey data discussed by an analyst.

Maaz Aazam of Optimus Capital Management, citing findings from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ Household Integrated Economic Survey, said average monthly household income in dollar terms declined by 3.4% between FY2019 and FY2025, but the aggregate figure masks sharp divergence across income groups.

Aazam told The Express Tribune that the poorest 20% of households recorded an income decline of nearly 12% over the period, while the second-lowest quintile saw a drop of more than 7%. In contrast, the highest-earning 20% posted income growth of about 7%, reflecting a recovery tilted towards wealthier segments.

Spending patterns show a similar split. According to the analysis, expenditure by higher-income households increased by around 13%, while the poorest households cut spending by more than 10%. Middle-income groups showed limited change, suggesting constrained purchasing power across much of the population.

Savings have also deteriorated across all income categories since FY2019, with lower-income households losing most of their financial buffers, Aazam said. He added that GDP per capita, a broad indicator of average income, has fallen in dollar terms since peaking in FY2022 and may not return to that level until around 2029.

The data further shows a shift in household budgets towards essentials. By FY2025, spending on food, housing, energy and transport accounted for about 69% of total household expenditure, up from roughly 66.6% in FY2019. Outlays on health and education declined by 19%, while discretionary spending also contracted.

At the same time, indicators such as strong demand for premium vehicles and record stock market levels point to rising asset values at the upper end of the economy, reinforcing what Aazam described to The Express Tribune as a “K-shaped” recovery, where gains at the top contrast with stagnation or decline for much of the population.