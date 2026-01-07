National Price Monitoring Committee reviews inflation trends, food security measures ahead of Ramadan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to review inflation trends and ensure food security ahead of Ramadan.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from various government bodies, including the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Ministry of National Food Security, and provincial governments, focused on price stability and the availability of essential commodities.

PBS reported that inflation increased from 4.1% in December 2024 to 5.6% in December 2025, driven primarily by rising gas charges, gold prices, and the cost of wheat, milk, and chicken. However, prices of several essential items, including potatoes, onions, and tea, showed a downward trend.

A detailed analysis from the Decision Support System on Inflation (DSSI) indicated improvements in the price stability of essential food items, with some staples, such as onions and potatoes, remaining lower compared to the previous year. Wheat flour prices rose from Rs1,800 to Rs2,146 for a 20kg bag over the past year.

The meeting also highlighted positive developments in wheat sowing, with targets met and a full seasonal yield expected by February, ensuring domestic food security. Sugar and chicken prices, which had risen earlier, showed significant declines, with sugar prices falling from over Rs180 per kilogram to around Rs150.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to prepare a detailed study on cold chain infrastructure, emphasizing its importance in reducing market shocks and post-harvest losses. The ministry was also tasked with exploring global best practices and incentives for the poultry, dairy, and juice sectors to promote value addition and exports.

In response to concerns over food quality, particularly the use of harmful oils in ghee production, Iqbal urged stricter enforcement of food quality standards to prevent health risks. He also called for the preparation of reports on agriculture-related import substitution and national agriculture self-sufficiency to reduce reliance on imports and conserve foreign exchange.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research reported stable national food stocks, with sufficient wheat for the next four months and improved sugar availability due to the crushing season. The minister instructed a review of supply chains for gram, edible oil, dates, and pulses, which are in high demand during Ramadan, to prevent shortages and price manipulation.

To ensure stability during Ramadan, the minister directed provinces to coordinate with PBS for stock monitoring and take action against hoarding and profiteering. He emphasised the need for sustained coordination among federal and provincial authorities, regulators, and financial institutions to protect consumers and maintain macroeconomic stability.

Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to data-driven policy, timely intervention, and structural reforms to ensure price stability, food security, and public welfare.