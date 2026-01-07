Pakistan and Bangladesh to resume direct flights on January 29

Direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi will resume from January 29, 2026, after a 14-year break, as Biman Bangladesh Airlines announces the relaunch of the route. The airline will operate flights twice a week, aiming to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The service will depart from Dhaka at 8:00 PM on Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Karachi at 11:00 PM. Return flights from Karachi will be scheduled at 12:00 AM and reach Dhaka at 4:20 AM on Fridays and Sundays.

This marks the revival of the Dhaka-Karachi link, which was suspended in 2012. The decision follows improved relations between the two countries following the political changes in Bangladesh back in 2024.

The restoration of the flight service is seen as a significant step to improve mobility for business, tourism, and families, further promoting people-to-people interactions between the two countries. The move was initially announced during a visit by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to Bangladesh in 2025, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.