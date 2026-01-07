Pakistan explores collaboration with Sajwani delegation on digital finance and emerging technologies

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with a high-level business delegation from the Sajwani Group, led by Syed Zeeshan Shah, Chairman of One Group, to explore potential collaboration on emerging technologies in digital finance, according to press release form the Finance Division.

The delegation also included Mr. Amira Hussain Sajwani, Co-Managing Director of DAMAC Group and Co-Founder & CEO of Prypco; Mr. Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes; Mr. Alp Ozenalp, Chief of Staff; and Mr. Joseph El Am, General Manager of Tokenisation at Prypco.

The meeting focused on global advancements in tokenisation, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and digital infrastructure, aligning with Pakistan’s ongoing financial sector reforms and its digital transformation agenda. The Sajwani delegation expressed keen interest in partnering with the Government of Pakistan, offering technical expertise and advisory support in areas such as tokenisation of real-world assets, AI-driven solutions, blockchain-based platforms, and modern digital infrastructure.

The delegation highlighted the value of global best practices and private-sector innovations that could aid Pakistan in improving transparency, efficiency, investor access, and financial inclusion, while ensuring alignment with Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework.

Discussions took place in the context of Pakistan’s recent efforts to responsibly adopt emerging financial technologies, including assessing blockchain infrastructure for sovereign and real-world assets. Both sides acknowledged that, when deployed prudently, such technologies could deepen capital markets, attract international investments, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation’s interest, praising their constructive engagement. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to responsible innovation, strong governance, and regulatory compliance. The Minister emphasized that any future collaboration would align with national priorities, transparency, and the legal framework.