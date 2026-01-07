Pakistan’s defence minister claims potential IMF independence within six months, cites rising military orders

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that Pakistan may not need financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within six months, citing increasing defence procurement orders and the effectiveness of the country’s military.

In a conversation on a television channel, Asif emphasised Pakistan’s military resolve and response during the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, which, according to him, severely damaged India’s credibility both domestically and internationally.

“If India acts aggressively again, we will respond in the same manner,” Asif asserted, adding that Pakistan’s military capabilities were proven during the conflict. The minister also pointed to the growing number of defence procurement orders, indicating that the country’s rising military strength could diminish the need for IMF assistance in the near future.

In a related development, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan of the Bangladesh Air Force met with Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Islamabad. The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation between the two air forces and the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The discussions also covered collaboration in training, capacity building, and advancements in aerospace technology. The Pakistani side committed to fast-tracking the delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft and providing extensive training support for the Bangladesh Air Force.

The Bangladeshi air chief expressed interest in benefiting from Pakistan’s operational expertise and requested maintenance support for the Bangladesh Air Force’s aging fleet.

The delegation also visited key PAF facilities, underscoring the strong historical ties between the two countries and their commitment to deepening defence cooperation.