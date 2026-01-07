Punjab govt approves six biogas plants, clean energy initiatives for Lahore and Faisalabad

Punjab government has approved the establishment of six biogas plants in the province, marking a significant step toward promoting clean energy. Four of the plants will be set up in Lahore, with two more planned for Faisalabad.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the biogas plants during a special meeting on clean energy, where officials provided a detailed briefing on the province’s future clean energy initiatives. The biogas plants are expected to serve dual purposes: providing affordable gas for household use and producing bio-fertilizer to benefit agriculture.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of developing small-scale biogas plants and approved a feasibility study for a multi-fuel bio-refinery.

The meeting also discussed the launch of a waste-to-energy project in Lahore, which will generate low-cost electricity for electric buses and the metro bus system. Chief Minister Sharif directed officials to expedite the project’s completion.

Additionally, three pilot biogas plant projects were approved for inclusion under the Model Village programme, which seeks to integrate clean energy solutions into rural development initiatives.