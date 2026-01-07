SECP clears Pak-Qatar general takaful IPO, first non-Life takaful firm to list on PSX

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has approved the Initial Public Offering of Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, making it the first dedicated non-life Takaful company to list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The IPO will issue 30 million ordinary shares, representing 29.67 percent of the company’s post-IPO paid-up capital. Seventy-five percent of the shares will be offered to institutional and high-net-worth investors under the book-building method, while the remaining 25 percent will be available to retail investors, the SECP said.

PQGTL, a Shariah-compliant insurer providing general Takaful products, will use the IPO to access long-term capital while offering investors stronger disclosures and transparency.

The SECP noted that the offering is the sixth IPO on the PSX Main Board in FY2025-26 and the second prospectus approved in the first week of 2026. The regulator said new listings help strengthen corporate governance, improve transparency, and expand investment opportunities.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a supportive regulatory framework to encourage new listings as a sustainable source of financing and investment growth.