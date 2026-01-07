Sign in
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Subscribe
Headlines

Turkish firms eye investment opportunities in Pakistan as bilateral ties strengthen

Pakistan's ambassador to Turkiye highlights potential for growth in livestock, dairy, renewable energy, and housing sectors

By News Desk

Pakistan is increasingly attracting Turkish firms for foreign investments, according to international advisory firm PwC Turkiye which reports a rise in interest towards investment in Pakistan from Turkish firms. This comes at a time of political and economic stability and a rising potential for growth in Pakistan’s economy.

A jointly organized event by PwC Turkiye and DEIK, which was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye, H.E. Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Chairperson DEİK Turkiye–Pakistan Business Council, Mr. Atilla D. Yerlikaya, PwC Türkiye Regional Senior Partner, Mr. Cenk Ulu, senior officials of Turkish multinational companies, and members of the DEİK Turkiye–Pakistan Business Council, launched the report titled ‘Turkiye-Pakistan Vision to Enhance Bilateral Economic Cooperation.’

According to a statement by the Pakistan Embassy to Turkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid highlighted Pakistan’s current economic stability, its current incentives to investors, and “investment opportunities in livestock, dairy, renewable energy, and the housing sector.” On the Turkish side, Mr. Atilla Demir Yerlikaya talked about “the strong historical, fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and underscored Pakistan’s friendly environment for Turkish investors.”

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation through business delegation exchanges and joint ventures, particularly in areas where mutual benefits can be realised, the statement said.

The visit reflects ongoing efforts to boost bilateral economic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, the statement noted.

 

Previous article
PTA blocks 100 million mobile devices in fiscal year 2024-25 to curb illegal usage
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.