Friday, January 9, 2026
Pakistan urges World Bank to back battery storage projects

Energy Minister meets Bank Country Director to strengthen investment and technical support in power sector

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday held a meeting with World Bank Country Director Bolormaa Amgaabazar to review ongoing power sector projects and explore new collaboration.

The minister called for World Bank support in developing battery storage systems, noting their importance for energy efficiency and grid stability. He said the Bank could help promote local investment in these systems.

Sardar Awais Leghari appreciated the World Bank’s technical assistance and said expanded cooperation would accelerate reforms and strengthen Pakistan’s energy infrastructure.

The World Bank Country Director praised Pakistan’s ongoing reforms and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting sustainable and reliable energy development.

The discussion highlighted the shared aim of both sides to deepen technical collaboration and identify new investment opportunities in the power sector.

 

Monitoring Desk
