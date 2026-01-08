PIA to restart Lahore-London flights from March 30

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights between Lahore and London on March 30, 2026, marking a key step in the airline’s effort to restore its international network.

Starting from March 30, PIA’s flight PK-757 will operate from Lahore to London Heathrow Airport. With this new route, PIA will now offer a total of seven weekly flights to the UK, including previously resumed services to Islamabad-London.

PIA had earlier announced the restart of Islamabad to London flights, effective March 29, 2026, after a six-year hiatus. The airline also resumed its services to Manchester in mid-2025, following a five-year suspension that ended after meeting UK aviation safety standards.

Before the suspension in 2020, PIA had operated 10 weekly flights between Pakistan and the UK. The resumption of the Lahore-London route is expected to help meet increasing travel demand, particularly from business travelers and the expatriate community.